Kate Middleton’s mom Carole pulls faces at Duchess at Wimbledon: See

file footage

Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole Middleton, stole the Wimbledon show on Tuesday as she attended the tennis event with her daughter and Prince William.



According to The Daily Star, the Duchess of Cambridge’s mom was seated in the Royal Box at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day nine of Wimbledon, alongside Kate and William, and appeared to have great fun while watching the thrilling tennis match.

At one point during the game, Carole reportedly stuck her tongue out at Kate and Prince William, prompting loud laughter from the Royal Box, that also had comedian David Walliams sitting close by.

The sweet moment, reminiscent of Louis’ hilarious antics during the Queen’s Jubilee that saw him sticking his tongue out and blowing raspberries, quickly went viral on royal Twitter, with fans noting why Carole was such a hit with the royals.

As for Kate, a royal fixture at Wimbledon, the Duchess stunned crowds in a blue polka dotted dress, with a green and purple ribbon to signify her role as the royal patron of the club.