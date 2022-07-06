 
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Prince Harry believes Prince Charles is ‘innocent’ in latest cash scandal

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly convinced that his father, Prince Charles, will ‘clear his name’ in the latest ‘dirty money’ scandal against him after it was reported that he accepted bags of cash from a Qatari politician.

Prince Charles’ latest cash scandal emanated towards the end of June when it came to the fore that the Prince of Wales had accepted ‘dirty cash’ in bags from a former Qatari prime minister for a charity.

Days after the news first broke, a source close to Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry talked to Heat magazine about the Duke of Sussex’s reaction to the ‘scandalous’ reports.

As per the insider: “It's one thing after another for the royals right now, and it's all big news in America. It's being covered on every major news network.”

“It's surreal for Harry to be living in a foreign county watching these events unfold, seeing his own father right at the centre of something so shocking and scandalous,” the source added.

The insider, thought to be a friend of Harry, however, went on to ensure: “Prince Harry believes his dad is a good man who will clear his name and get through this.”

