 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Reuters

Transformations abound in new 'Thor' film

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Transformations abound in new Thor film
Transformations abound in new 'Thor' film

LOS ANGELES: Twists and turns are in store for fans of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder," not least one from an unlikely new superhero.

Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir, much to the chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth.

Offscreen, Hemsworth had nothing but respect for Portman, who last played Foster in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World."

"Blown away, beyond impressed," Hemsworth said in an interview. "I started this journey with Natalie 10, 11 years ago and now to see her as this character is amazing and she did such an incredible job."

Portman had to bulk up for the role.

"The eating was really surprising. You have to eat so much all the time," she said. "There's so much protein, so many shakes. I love food so much, you never imagine that eating is a chore."

Christian Bale donned prosthetics to become the evil Gorr the Butcher.

"I suddenly couldn't do anything, type anything and eat. I felt like I couldn't even bloody move because of it," Bale said, adding his character's fangs made it difficult to talk.

"It made me end up being this skulking character ... pacing around the set not talking but I was having immense fun doing that."

Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, no longer a drunk and with an impeccable English accent.

Alongside Jane and Thor, she goes on a rescue mission after the children of the city of New Asgard are kidnapped by Gorr. Director Taika Waititi and the cast had enough children to play cameo roles.

"It was incredible also getting to have our kids on set," Portman said. "Chris' kids and Taika's kids and Christian's kids, everyone like running around and playing together. It was pretty dreamy as a working parent."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" begins its global cinema rollout on Wednesday.

More From Entertainment:

Here's how Meghan Markle fought against 'most trolled person' title in 2019

Here's how Meghan Markle fought against 'most trolled person' title in 2019
Meghan Markle bullying report 'suspiciously timed' to save Charles: Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle bullying report 'suspiciously timed' to save Charles: Omid Scobie
Prince Harry believes Prince Charles is ‘innocent’ in latest cash scandal

Prince Harry believes Prince Charles is ‘innocent’ in latest cash scandal
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘connected on deeper level’, claims expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘connected on deeper level’, claims expert
Prince Harry risks ‘vanishing into the shadows’ without ‘chief ally’

Prince Harry risks ‘vanishing into the shadows’ without ‘chief ally’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘holding powerful cards’ after royal snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘holding powerful cards’ after royal snub
Kate Middleton’s mom Carole pulls faces at Duchess at Wimbledon: See

Kate Middleton’s mom Carole pulls faces at Duchess at Wimbledon: See
Queen approved appointment of Zahawi as UK’s new finance minister

Queen approved appointment of Zahawi as UK’s new finance minister
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates 38th birthday

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates 38th birthday
Meghan Markle 'rainbow baby' Lilibet is sign of hope after miscarriage

Meghan Markle 'rainbow baby' Lilibet is sign of hope after miscarriage
Netflix says ‘Stranger Things’ sets new viewing milestones

Netflix says ‘Stranger Things’ sets new viewing milestones
Meghan Markle secretly protected by 'men in grey' she says destroyed her

Meghan Markle secretly protected by 'men in grey' she says destroyed her

Latest

view all