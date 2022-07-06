Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch

Kylie Jenner’s latest social media is too cute to handle!



Kylie gave fans a glimpse of her and Travis Scott‘s culinary skills — and the results looked seriously delicious.

Jenner took her 356 million followers through her sandwich-making process as the beauty mogul, 24, and the rapper, 31, teamed up to make elaborate snacks on Tuesday, July 5.

“Bae said I want a sandwich,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of a vast selection of fixings, including pickles, two kinds of mustard, turkey breast, cheddar cheese, and hoagie rolls.

She shared a few more photos of the sandwiches, including one of her own, which she slathered in mayo, pickles, onions, and what appeared to be two varieties of cold cuts. “Omg and mine,” she wrote, adding four mouth-watering face emojis.

“It looks beautiful,” she said in one video, referring to yet another sandwich piled high with turkey, lettuce, and various spreads. Stormi, 4, was also present for the feast, appearing in the background of one clip with her dad while Jenner took a satisfyingly crunchy bite of her sandwich.



