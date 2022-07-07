Johnny Depp will ignore Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday?

Camille Vasquez won hearts of millions of people after she helped Johnny Depp secure a near victory against Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit.

The lawyer also got promotion and earned a partnership in her law firm for her outstanding performance inside the courtroom.

She seemed to have developed a good relationship with the Hollywood star.

Thousands of Johnny Depp fans took to social media to wish Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday on Wednesday.

While many people praised her for helping Depp, others were of the view that she deserved to be wished on her birthday by the actor himself.

Depp is currently busy producing music and has released a couple of songs since his court victory.

His fans hope that the actor would personally send birthday wishes to the lawyer if he avoids using social media.



