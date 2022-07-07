 
SL vs Aus: Big blow for Sri Lanka as three players get COVID-19 ahead of second Test

Sri Lankas players stand for the national anthem before the first Test. — AFP
Sri Lanka's players stand for the national anthem before the first Test. — AFP

  • COVID-19-affected cricketers Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay ruled out.
  • Ex-skipper Angelo Mathews back in squad.
  • Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan joins Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka faced a big blow Thursday as three players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the second Test against Australia, scheduled to start in Galle tomorrow (Friday).

The affected cricketers include Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay, who have been ruled out of the squad.

The COVID-19 tests for the rest of the squad came back negative, except for backup spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, who will not be able to play in tomorrow's match.

However, former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews will now be available for the second Test after testing negative for coronavirus. The two players contracted COVID-19 last week.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan has been added to the squad.

Sri Lanka is hosting a Test series against the Kangaroos at the Galle International Stadium.

