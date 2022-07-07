 
Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistans Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters/File
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters/File

  • Aisa Cup 2022 will be hosted by economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
  • Pakistan to face each defending champion India on August 28.
  • No hurdles expected as BCCI reportedly gives nod for participation.

Historic rivals Pakistan and India will take on each other next month in the Asia Cup, slated for August in Sri Lanka, Indian media outlets reported.

The Men in Blue, who will take on the Men In Green on August 28, are the defending champions of the tournament.

No hurdles are expected as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly given approval to the Sri Lankan counterpart of their team’s participation in the tournament.

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots for the tournament, while the likes of UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong and others will play qualifiers — which will commence on August 21.

Rohit Sharma’s team will be looking to avenge their shameful defeat when they were hammered by Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup in 2021 — a record-breaking win for Babar Azam’s men as they defeated India for the first time in a world cup.

The host, Sri Lanka, is going through a tough financial crunch after the default.

The Island nation is facing an economic crisis after the default but the hosting of the Australia series later this month gives a boost to Sri Lanka Cricket for organising the mega event.

