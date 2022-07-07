 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his company's top executive last year

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his companys top executive last year
Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his company's top executive last year 

Tesla owner Elon Musk now has nine known children after he secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, in November of 2021, according to court documents.

The shocking revelation was made by a Business Insider report as they obtained court documents on Wednesday, in which the pair filed a petition to change their twins' names in order to ‘have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.’

Musk, who is known as the world’s wealthiest man has five children with his first wife, Justine Musk, and two with the singer Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes.

As per the reports, the twins were born a few weeks before Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogacy.

Zilis reportedly first met Musk in 2016 as a director at OpenAI, where she is now the youngest member of its board of directors.

Meanwhile, Musk is currently dating Natasha Bassett, who is known for her performance in Britney Ever After and Elvis.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘getting ready for war’ against Prince Andrew: report

Prince William ‘getting ready for war’ against Prince Andrew: report
Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move

Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move
Meghan Markle 'bigger pariah than disgraced Prince Andrew': 'Damage'

Meghan Markle 'bigger pariah than disgraced Prince Andrew': 'Damage'
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest and probation, reports

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest and probation, reports
Kate Middleton uses THIS hair gesture to express her 'anxiety': Expert

Kate Middleton uses THIS hair gesture to express her 'anxiety': Expert
Royal Family 'feeding' media Lilibet to keep 'front pages' flowery: Meghan Markle pal

Royal Family 'feeding' media Lilibet to keep 'front pages' flowery: Meghan Markle pal
Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry

Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry

Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect

Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect
Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule

Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule
Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play

Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play
Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Johnny Depp will ignore Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday?

Johnny Depp will ignore Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday?

Latest

view all