Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his company's top executive last year

Tesla owner Elon Musk now has nine known children after he secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, in November of 2021, according to court documents.

The shocking revelation was made by a Business Insider report as they obtained court documents on Wednesday, in which the pair filed a petition to change their twins' names in order to ‘have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.’

Musk, who is known as the world’s wealthiest man has five children with his first wife, Justine Musk, and two with the singer Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes.

As per the reports, the twins were born a few weeks before Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogacy.

Zilis reportedly first met Musk in 2016 as a director at OpenAI, where she is now the youngest member of its board of directors.

Meanwhile, Musk is currently dating Natasha Bassett, who is known for her performance in Britney Ever After and Elvis.