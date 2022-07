Representational image of a policeman look for evidence under a damaged ceiling after twin bomb attack occurred at a court, in Mardan, Pakistan, September 2, 2016. — Reuters/File

Mardan DPO confirms explosion.

Police say deceased and injured shifted to hospital.

Say injured include two passer-bys.

A policeman was killed and four others, including two cops, were injured when a blast ripped through a police check-post in Mardan on Thursday, Daily Jang reported.

The Mardan district police officer confirmed the explosion and casualties. The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the injured include two passer-bys.