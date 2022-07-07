 
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brand Prince William, Kate UK invite ‘hornets nest’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no intention of heading the UK for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s joint birthday party.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean made this claim on YouTube.

He addressed the Sussexes’ angst surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s birthday festivities.

He was also quoted saying, “It does appear that there’s a bit of, shall we say friction, between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a very good source.”

“And as ever we say allegedly because he would be keen to return for his brother’s 40th birthday.”

“He, of course, knows about royal duty and how things would look if he doesn’t return, it’s as simple as that.”

Even Meghan Markle seems unsure and “according to the good source, Meghan Markle is not keen at all, to go back into a room, you know, some may say a hornet’s nest, which she did her own stirring, to spend an evening, afternoon, day, whatever that might be, celebrating someone that clearly has got issues with her, and likewise, visa versa.”

