‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza said Thursday she will miss the Wimbledon Championship, bidding au revoir to the tournament where she represented her country for more than a decade.

“The tears, fight, and the struggle … the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular,” the tennis ace wrote in a tweet.

The tennis star, who is the wife of Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik, said it has been an honour to play at Wimbledon and win there.

Mirza’s hopes of winning a maiden Wimbledon mixed doubles crown shattered earlier today when she and her partner Mate Pavic lost to defending champions — Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the semis.

“This was Sania's best-mixed doubles finish at Wimbledon - she had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015,” ESPN reported.

The 35-year-old is India's most accomplished woman tennis player. She has won six Grand Slam titles — including three mixed doubles trophies.

Mirza had won the mixed doubles titles at 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

The Indian star has now bid farewell to Wimbledon having won a women's doubles title in 2015.

In an earlier tweet, she said the sport takes so much out of you — mentally, physically, and emotionally

“The wins and the losses […] hours of hard work and sleepless nights after tough losses. But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give,” she said.

Mirza added that she was “forever grateful” for the all things that come with tennis.