Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola pack on PDA amid their luxurious yacht trip: pics

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently painted Portofino red with their love when the lovebirds took a luxurious yacht trip.



The newlyweds were seen getting soaked in the sun on Tuesday. The 27-year-old actor caught the onlooker’s attention as she rocked a plunging red halter-neck top.

Peltz paired the gorgeous top with a pair of ripped blue denim jeans and carried a cream handbag.



Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The Transformers actor styled her hair with a patterned bandana and had a pair of black sunglasses.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old chef donned a white tee under a cream shirt and baggy white trousers.

He completed his look with beige shoes, black sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Peltz changed into a white broderie anglaise dress after arriving on the boat while her blonde tresses were tied with a yellow bandana.

Beckham was also snapped going shirtless to do flips into the water.