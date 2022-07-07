 
entertainment
Amber Heard planning revenge tell-all book about Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard planning revenge tell-all book about Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard has reportedly been planning to release her very own revenge tell-all book encompassing her relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

This news has been brought to light by a close Hollywood industry insider.

While detailing Heard’s motivation for the revenge tell-all, the source explained, “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”

The inside source even went as far as to claim that given how “broke” she is, Heard is not "in a position to turn down money.”

However, she is simultaneously aware of the possibility of another defamation suit.

Dror Bikle spoke of the possibility of another lawsuit while speaking to OK and explained, "The verdict in Virginia after weeks of lurid testimony was devastating to the credibility and reputation of Amber Heard.”

“The jurors essentially found that Heard was not believable in any respects. The jurors rejected her testimony in its entirety. One juror even commented that she was not believable when she cried on the witness stand.”

“Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million, which is an amount of money Heard cannot pay

