Thursday Jul 07 2022
Kim Kardashian accused of fuelling North’s ‘obsession with being seen’

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian is being slammed after the reality star took her 9-year-old daughter North to Paris Fashion Week.

Reacting to North’s recent fashion moments, fans have accused the reality star of executing a ‘selfish’ motive.

Taking to Reddit, a user posted a wild theory, “Soft Launching North into being Kim's Stylist or Creative Designer".

The user accused the Skims founder of ‘slowly soft-launching North… not because she wants to see her succeed but because it fuels her obsession with being seen".

"Kim is in a flop era. Her wigs are dusty. Her clothing choice is dusty. Her life is dusty,” the post continued.

“But every so often she will throw her North in the mix. North took my picture. North is sassy. North loves weird makeup. North picked [out] her clothes,” the user added.

The sun reported that the user also explained that “considering Kanye is no longer really giving his opinions on what [Kim] wears, she has resorted to taking North to Fashion shows under the guise of the child likes it and it fuels her creativity.”

