Friday Jul 08 2022
Harry and Meghan accused of leaking son's picture to steal limelight from Kate and William

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Some royal fans are upset after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ' stole the limelight' from Prime William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

They think that the US-based royal couple may have delibiratly leaked their son Archie's pictures to the media on 4th July Parade.

The royal fans are of the view that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking spectacular and Archie's pictures somehow overshadowed their presence at the tennis match.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to dominate headlines in the UK even after they have stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US.

