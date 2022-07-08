 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
Elon Musk gets hailed by Nick Cannon, father of 7, over fresh set of twins

Elon Musk and his ten children are getting support from Nick Cannon, father of seven,

Musk, who secretly welcomed another set of twins in 2021, joked about solving the 'underpopulation' crisis on Twitter.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk, 51, tweeted amid the news.

Responding to his note on the micro-blogging app, Nick Cannon, who promised to welcome more than two kids this year, wrote: “Right there with you my Brother!.”

Musk welcomed twins with his top executive Shivon Zilis last year.

According to Business Insider, the babies were born weeks before Musk and ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl.

