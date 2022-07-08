 
Friday Jul 08 2022
Camila Cabello doesn't put 'pressure' on finding love post Shawn Mendes split

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Camila Cabello doesn't put ‘pressure’ on finding love post Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello recently opened up about forming a new romantic relationship after breaking up with Shawn Mendes.

During her conversation with the Cosmopolitan UK, the Havana hitmaker said that she is more focused on having a good time than stressing over finding love.

The 25-year-old singer said, “I don't put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year.”

“If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it,” she explained.

“Before I used to be like, "Yes, love, oh my God, love," and now I'm just trying to have a good time.

“I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great,” Cabello added.

The singer dated Matthew Hussey from 2018 to 2019 before sparking a romance with Mendes in 2019.

