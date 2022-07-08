Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation

Prince Harry is suing the Home Office over a decision of removing his security since he is no longer a working royal.

In a new hearing on Thursday, the lawsuit heard that the key Home Office committee that took the decision to remove Police Protection included the Queen's staff.

Harry's lawyer noted that it had happened over"significant tensions" with an important Queen aide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not told of the decision and his reps claim that the move was the mastermind of Sir Edward Young, the Queen's private secretary.

Now, according to Newsweek Royal correspondent Jack Royston, the Duke is moving forward with another lawsuit, suing the Palace for not telling the Home Office he'd pay for police security.



He is "engaged in pre-action correspondence for a proposed second judicial review claim in relation to these matters, and intends to issue that claim shortly," says the correspondent.

