 
Showbiz
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe
Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan has once again proved that she’s the social media queen as she gave fans a peek into her London vacations.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Pataudi Princess, who often shares glimpses from her travel diaries, posted a bunch of heartwarming snaps with her father Saif Ali Khan, and brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.


Sharing the photos, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress wrote, ”Keeping up with the Pataudi’s.” The photos are clicked at Grosvenor Square, London.

In the shared snaps, Sara could be seen in an all-sporty mood donning white cotton trousers with flared legs, she paired it with a neon green halter neck crop-top and a monochrome jacket.

In one picture, Saif was seen striking a perfect pose with his three children. In another shot, Sara and Ibrahim were seen cuddling Jeh, who’s the youngest Pataudi. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur, however, was missing from the picture.

The adorable pictures sent the internet emotional meltdown with many fans calling them, ‘family goals’.

More From Showbiz:

Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet

Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet
Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’
REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode

REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode
Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch

Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch
India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi

India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi
Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love
Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo
Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics

Shruti Haasan gives a glimpse of her 'Lazy Sunday' in cool casual outfit, See Pics

Latest

view all