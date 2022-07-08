 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape
Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape

Pop music icon Britney Spears treated her Insta fam with a rare throwback video of Hollywood actor Tom Hardy auditioning for 2002 movie The Reckoning.

While sharing the video, the Toxic crooner, 40, admitted that she doesn't know who the actor is.


Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Gimme More singer, who tied the knot with her partner Sam Asghari in June, shared a clipping of a magazine article about Hardy, 44, and wrote in the caption: "I'm not sure who this guy is."

Sharing Hardy’s audition tape, in which he was seen performing a coin trick, she wrote in the caption, "Flying home I found this magazine... I'm not sure who this guy is but I liked the key tattoo on his right arm... obviously a sad story but I read that he flipped a quarter and it came up heads!!!"

Explaining how she personally related to the anecdote, Spears said, "So when I danced I saw my son left a quarter on the piano... I picked it up and look what came up... heads or tails??? Play on my friends!!!"

"Psss this was shot on Christmas Day!!!!" Spears said of a follow-up video that showed her performing a dance routine at her home. "Pssss the British guy reminds me to believe in magic. Pssssss look at the [key]!!!!!" she concluded.

Spears' fans were quick to inform the singer of exactly who the ‘British guy’ is, with one writing: "The British guy is Tom Hardy, sexiest man alive."

"Tom Hardy must be so disappointed Britney didn't recognize him," quipped another internet user.

"The fact that you don't know that that's Tom Hardy is exactly why I love you," said another.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas updates on daughter Malti Marie’s health, says 'all is good'

Nick Jonas updates on daughter Malti Marie’s health, says 'all is good'

Hayden Panettiere weighs in on her abusive relationship with ex Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere weighs in on her abusive relationship with ex Brian Hickerson
Georgia Toffolo looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted yellow dress

Georgia Toffolo looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted yellow dress
Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France

Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US
Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband
Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’

Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’
Identity of godmother for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Lilibet leaked?

Identity of godmother for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Lilibet leaked?
Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future

Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future
Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?

Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?

Latest

view all