 
pakistan
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

I have no disagreements with ‘neutrals’: Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

  • “If I would speak to the neutrals, there would be only one stance — free and fair elections," Khan says.
  • He adds, “I have no fear of being arrested because I haven’t crossed any red line.”
  • Maintains he will never join hands with these “thieves” even if he has to sit on the Opposition benches.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday said he has no disagreements with the “neutrals”, questioning why should he get into a quarrel with them.

“Weakening the 'neutrals' means strengthening the enemy and only the country will suffer during this fight,” he said while speaking to senior journalists.

Related items

Regarding chances of him being arrested, he said that if the government wants to arrest him, they can do so. “I have no fear because I haven’t crossed any red line.”

'Free and fair elections only solution'

“Free and fair elections are the only solution to pull the country out of the crisis,” Khan said, adding that when a pro-people government will be formed only then will the economy flourish.

He said: “If I would speak to the neutrals there would be only one stance — free and fair elections.”

'Better to be in Opposition than to speak with PPP'

The PTI Chairman said that nobody is ready to speak to the leaders of this “imported government”, asserting that he will never join hands with the “thieves” even if he has to sit on the Opposition benches.

“It is better to be in the Opposition than to have a dialogue with PPP,” he said.

Khan warned that if by-polls in 20 constituencies of Punjab are rigged, then it may harm the country. 

“What do I have to do? I can wait but it is the country that will suffer,” he maintained.

More From Pakistan:

'Stop humiliating me': Dua Zahra urges parents not to get her involved in more court cases

'Stop humiliating me': Dua Zahra urges parents not to get her involved in more court cases
WATCH: Why did Super Highway flood during the rain?

WATCH: Why did Super Highway flood during the rain?

Pakistan revises COVID-19 testing requirements for returning Hajj pilgrims

Pakistan revises COVID-19 testing requirements for returning Hajj pilgrims
Heroine smuggling case against Rana Sana false, PTI didn't build it: Fawad Chaudhry

Heroine smuggling case against Rana Sana false, PTI didn't build it: Fawad Chaudhry
In pictures: Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat to perform pinnacle of Hajj pilgrimage

In pictures: Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat to perform pinnacle of Hajj pilgrimage
Remembering Edhi on sixth death anniversary

Remembering Edhi on sixth death anniversary

More monsoon rain in Karachi today: PMD

More monsoon rain in Karachi today: PMD
Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims

Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero

Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero
ECC green-lights major hike in gas prices for domestic consumers

ECC green-lights major hike in gas prices for domestic consumers
President writes letter to PM over rising incidents of torture of journalists

President writes letter to PM over rising incidents of torture of journalists
PM Shehbaz announces financial relief package for rain-affected families

PM Shehbaz announces financial relief package for rain-affected families

Latest

view all