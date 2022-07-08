 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
Queen having Prince Andrew ‘pack up and run away’ amid growing fury

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been planning an undercover plan to have her son, Prince Andrew, taken away to Scotland, to live out the rest of his life after incurring overwhelming backlash for her support of the ‘shameful Duke’.

A Palace insider leaked details of this plan during an interview with the Daily Mail.

There, the insider was quoted saying, “Clearly, at some point soon, thought will have to be given as to how to support the Duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks slowly to rebuild his life in a different direction,

There is, of course, a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings.”

“There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight.”

