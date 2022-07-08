 
UAE's president accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation to visit Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif in meeting with UAEs Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — PMO/ File
  • The invitation was extended by PM Shehbaz Sharif during a telephone call with the UAE president on Eid ul Adha.
  • Two leaders reaffirm fraternal relations between Pakistan and UAE.
  • Leaders reiterate their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan which the latter accepted with “great pleasure”.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that the invitation was extended by PM Shehbaz during a telephone call with the UAE president. He had called the UAE leader to convey warm greetings to him on Eid ul Adha.

“The prime minister also extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE. Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, the two leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations,” said the PMO.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reciprocated the PM’s greetings and extended best wishes to the Pakistani people on Eid.

“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments,” said the PMO.

