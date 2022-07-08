 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa, Eiza González maintaining a close bond after split: Insider

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

File Footage 

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’ are planning to meet each other often after they were spotted in London after breakup.

A source close to the Ambulance actor spilled to E! News that despite calling it off last month, the couple is trying to maintain their bond.

"They are both working and traveling a lot so it's been challenging, but they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together," the insider told the outlet.

"They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can," the source added.

The Aquaman star and Gonzalez started dating in May, however, the actors parted ways just a month after their union.

A source close to Momoa told the publication at the time that the former lovebirds could not take their romance to the next level because of their busy schedules.

"They were together but it was never serious," the insider added. "They are both focused on their careers."

The source further noted that Momoa was rarely in the same city as Gonzalez, "He has a full slate with a ton of travel and it didn't make sense logistically."


