Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’

Doja Cat lashed out at Noah Schnapp for exposing their DMs in which she asked for help connecting with Joseph Quinn.

On Thursday night, in a since-deleted TikTok Live, the Mooo hit-maker, 26, told fans how she really felt about the Stranger Things star sharing their personal chat.

"To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21," Doja said of the 17-year-old actor, saying that she was trying to be "super fair" in the situation, per Newsweek.

"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s---, you say dumb s---, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," she reasoned.

"But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," the Grammy winner continued. "That's like borderline snake s---… that's like weasel s---."

"I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn't imagine he is," she continued. "Maybe he is?"

Doja's rant came one day after Schnapp posted a TikTok sharing their private conversation where the Kiss Me More singer asked the actor to help set her up with Quinn, 29, who plays newcomer Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things.