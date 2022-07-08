 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ thats like borderline snake’
Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’

Doja Cat lashed out at Noah Schnapp for exposing their DMs in which she asked for help connecting with Joseph Quinn.

On Thursday night, in a since-deleted TikTok Live, the Mooo hit-maker, 26, told fans how she really felt about the Stranger Things star sharing their personal chat.

Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ thats like borderline snake’

"To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21," Doja said of the 17-year-old actor, saying that she was trying to be "super fair" in the situation, per Newsweek.

"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s---, you say dumb s---, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," she reasoned.

"But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack," the Grammy winner continued. "That's like borderline snake s---… that's like weasel s---."

"I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition, like I wouldn't imagine he is," she continued. "Maybe he is?"

Doja's rant came one day after Schnapp posted a TikTok sharing their private conversation where the Kiss Me More singer asked the actor to help set her up with Quinn, 29, who plays newcomer Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North
Keanu Reeves shows affection to girlfriend Alexandra Grant during recent NYC outing: Photos

Keanu Reeves shows affection to girlfriend Alexandra Grant during recent NYC outing: Photos
Kendall Jenner hints at reconciliation with beau Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner hints at reconciliation with beau Devin Booker

Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpses from all pink birthday bash of daughter

Kourtney Kardashian drops glimpses from all pink birthday bash of daughter
Lyndsy Fonseca, Noah Bean welcome baby girl

Lyndsy Fonseca, Noah Bean welcome baby girl
Freida Pinto opens up on her postpartum journey

Freida Pinto opens up on her postpartum journey
Jason Momoa, Eiza González maintaining a close bond after split: Insider

Jason Momoa, Eiza González maintaining a close bond after split: Insider

Amber Heard gears up to bag $15 million from her tell-all book

Amber Heard gears up to bag $15 million from her tell-all book
Miles Teller 'Would Love’ to do ‘Top Gun 3’: deets inside

Miles Teller 'Would Love’ to do ‘Top Gun 3’: deets inside
Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis

Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis
Kate, William outshine Meghan, Harry with more ‘authentic’ PDA: expert

Kate, William outshine Meghan, Harry with more ‘authentic’ PDA: expert
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon spotted hanging out together on sets of Nike film

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon spotted hanging out together on sets of Nike film

Latest

view all