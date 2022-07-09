Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

A judge at the High Court in London ruled on Friday a newspaper article about Prince Harry's legal battle with the British government over his security arrangements was defamatory, paving the way for him to take his libel claim to trial.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for libel over an article in February which alleged he had tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection, and that his aides had then tried to put a positive spin on it.

Here is the full text of the judgement:







