Saturday Jul 09 2022
Elon Musk promises 'increase childcare benefits' after 10 kids

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Elon Musk is trying to make the world a better place for children.

The father of 10, who welcomed twins in 2021, has pledged to increase child benefits at his companies.

“Kids are worth it if at all possible. I’m planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly,” he tweeted on Friday.

Musk added, “Hopefully, other companies do same. Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month.”

Musk confirmed this week that he welcomed his ninth and 10th children with Shivon Zilis, one of his top executives at Neutralink.

