 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Shawn Mendes heartbroken as he announces Wonder world tour postponement
Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement

Shawn Mendes has postponed his upcoming concert to take care of his mental health.

The 23-year-old announced that he is backing out of his upcoming Wonder world tour owing to his peace of mind.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, Mendes wrote: "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," he wrote.

Mendes said because he had "a few years off" from touring, "I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point."

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors

Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors
‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
Elon Musk promises 'increase childcare benefits' after 10 kids

Elon Musk promises 'increase childcare benefits' after 10 kids
Meghan Markle to have new Oprah interview if Palace 'risks' bullying results

Meghan Markle to have new Oprah interview if Palace 'risks' bullying results
'Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets'

'Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets'
Donald Glover announces new Balance Sneakers

Donald Glover announces new Balance Sneakers

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99
Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North
Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’

Doja Cat calls Out Noah Schnapp:’ that's like borderline snake’

Latest

view all