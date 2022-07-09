 
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot
Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. The Gully Boy actress took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note thanking her co-star Gal Gadot and team for the amazing experience.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the soon-to-be-mom Alia shared pictures from the set and wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience.”


Concluding her note, Alia, 29, added, “I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy (sic)."

Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot

Responding to Alia’s love-filled note, the Wonder Woman star, 37, shared a snap with Alia and wrote, "Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today (sic).”

In the picture, the Raazi actress can be seen hugging Gal, as the duo pose for a selfie in the backdrop of a beautiful sea.

Gadot also commented on Alia’s post and wrote that she is already missing Alia!

Directed by Tom Harper, the spy-thriller Heart Of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot details and release date of Heart of Stone have been kept under wraps.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe

Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe
Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet

Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet
Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’
REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode

REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode
Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch

Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch
India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi

India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi
Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak tragically dies in road accident

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt clears air about delay in Hollywood debut, says 'my shot is ready'

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to fans: Overwhelmed with all the love
Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Celebrities shower love on parents-to-be

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child: Photo

Latest

view all