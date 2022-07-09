Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. The Gully Boy actress took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note thanking her co-star Gal Gadot and team for the amazing experience.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the soon-to-be-mom Alia shared pictures from the set and wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience.”





Concluding her note, Alia, 29, added, “I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy (sic)."

Responding to Alia’s love-filled note, the Wonder Woman star, 37, shared a snap with Alia and wrote, "Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today (sic).”

In the picture, the Raazi actress can be seen hugging Gal, as the duo pose for a selfie in the backdrop of a beautiful sea.

Gadot also commented on Alia’s post and wrote that she is already missing Alia!

Directed by Tom Harper, the spy-thriller Heart Of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot details and release date of Heart of Stone have been kept under wraps.