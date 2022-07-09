 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Netflix refuses to back Johnny Depp's first film 'La Favorite’ since defamation win

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is all set to return to screens with an upcoming French movie, titled, La Favorite.

The latest reports have confirmed that Depp starrer La Favorite is not being financially backed by Netflix but it has been licensed to stream on Netflix in France only.

An insider also revealed that Netflix has since clarified that it had not financed the film, nor did it have rights to the movie outside of France.

The film is actually produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions.

In the forthcoming period drama, Depp, who recently made headlines amid his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, will portray the character of King Louis XV.

Directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, the film is expected to be released in 2023 in French theaters. The film will be the Edward Scissorhands actor’s first project since his victory in the explosive defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages against Heard on June 1. The same jury awarded $2 million to the Aquaman actress, who made similar claims. She has said she would appeal.

