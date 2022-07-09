Prince Andrew ‘abusing’ Queen’s power in hiding from arrest: ‘Rude!’

Prince Andrew has been called out by an ex-royal security officer for ‘hiding from arrest’ behind Palace doors and abusing his royal title.

The Royal Family’s ex-police expert, Paul Page made this claim during his interview with The Sun.

While addressing the ‘unique advantage’ Prince Andrew enjoys, at the expense of his mother, the Queen, Page made some startling revelations.

He began by agreeing that, "Andrew has something to conceal, and he has questions to answer.”

At the same time made it clear, “I don't think he'll ever be in a situation where he has to answer them because of who he is."

He even branded the Duke of York a ‘horrible little guy’ who used his connection and status to offer people like Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein unfettered access and indirect protection.

Before concluding he even referenced the ‘one difference’ between Maxwell, and why she is in jail while Prince Andrew enjoys his pampered lifestyle.

"Ghislaine doesn't have the 'HRH' designation in front of her name; where is she? Jail. What happened to him? I'm at home. It's as simple as that."