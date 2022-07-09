 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'

K-pop sensational band BTS’ member J-Hope is all set to drop his first solo album Jack In The Box on July 15, 2022.

The much-awaited music album will feature a total of 10 tracks, the group's agency Big Hit Music has confirmed.

Ahead of the album release, the Dynamite performer, 28, and the agency unveiled the list of the tracks.


Jack In The Box' track list consists of 10 songs:

• Intro

• Pandora's Box

• MORE

• STOP

• = (Equal Sign)

• Music Box : Reflection

• What if…

• Safety Zone

• Future

• Arson

Jack in the Box will be the first-ever official solo album from the K-pop band that recently announced a new chapter of its career.

The album will be uploaded on music services next Friday and become available in a 'Weverse Album' format, not a full-fledged physical album, on July 29.

A Weverse Album is a digital album that can be played after downloading an app of the same name and scanning the QR code.

