 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Amber Heard sparks debate with her latest move in Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard, who is seeking a retrial in her defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, has alleged that the incorrect juror was sat on the court which her lawyers claim entitles her to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information".

The actress has claimed that "Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022," according to documents filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax County.

There's reportedly a discrepancy between the ages of the two jurors; the documents claim the person initially selected was 77-years-old but shares the same last name and address as a 52-year-old.

"It is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a such as this," the filing reads, adding: "Where the fact and date of the jury trial were highly publicized prior to and after the issuance of the juror summonses."

The paperwork says the Aquaman star was therefore not given the proper "due process," so she's asking for a mistrial "and a new trial" to be ordered.

Johnny Depp win all three defamation claims in his case against ex-wife Amber. The six-week trial was aired on news channels and streaming platforms.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt

Selena Gomez puts her enviable physique on display in crop top and mini skirt
Oprah Winfrey pens a heartfelt tribute to her late father: 'peace still abides’

Oprah Winfrey pens a heartfelt tribute to her late father: 'peace still abides’
Selena Gomez looks ravishing in stylish emerald outfit as she’s spotted in France

Selena Gomez looks ravishing in stylish emerald outfit as she’s spotted in France

Amber Heard faces another backlash for 'wilfully' defaming Johnny Depp

Amber Heard faces another backlash for 'wilfully' defaming Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp’s fans troll Amber Heard over $15M book deal

Johnny Depp’s fans troll Amber Heard over $15M book deal
Alia Bhatt's ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Jamie Dornan wishes her GOOD LUCK with pregnancy journey

Alia Bhatt's ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Jamie Dornan wishes her GOOD LUCK with pregnancy journey
Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Dancer Julianne Hough looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise steal limelight yet again as they grace women's Wimbledon final

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise steal limelight yet again as they grace women's Wimbledon final
Chanelle Hayes and fiance Dan Bingham look stunning during West Yorkshire Stroll

Chanelle Hayes and fiance Dan Bingham look stunning during West Yorkshire Stroll
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi’s new video melts hearts

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi’s new video melts hearts
Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed

Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed
Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Kim Kardashian draws criticism as she debuts helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris couture

Latest

view all