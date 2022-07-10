 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle knew how to 'handle' boos, thanks to her 'acting career'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Meghan Markle knew how to handle boos, thanks to her acting career
Meghan Markle knew how to 'handle' boos, thanks to her 'acting career'

Meghan Markle's acting career has helped her keep cool during difficult royal moments, latest being the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In a conversation with Christina Garibaldi, etiquette coach Myka Meier told US Weekly how the Duchess of Sussex knows how to handle pressures from the royal family.

Ms Garibaldi asked the etiquette expert: "They were, you know, booed when they went to the church [St Paul's], but how do you think that she [Meghan] handles herself in those awkward trying times."

Ms Meier replied: "I think her background as an actress probably helps her.

"I think she keeps her cool.

"I can't even imagine what the pressure would feel like in that moment and being booed", adding, "I think she handled herself beautifully".

She added: "I think, you know, looking at the footage and looking at the photos, it can't be easy.

"You know, taking it in and realising she's technically on a stage in so many ways.

"[And] maybe it's using what she learned [as an actress] and how-to, you know, keep her composure that really kept her looking calm and cool, even if she didn't feel it."

"I thought she did fantastically," Ms Meier praised.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'leisurely' food item that she quit for royal family: Read More

Meghan Markle 'leisurely' food item that she quit for royal family: Read More
Meghan Markle could create 'world of pain' with new Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle could create 'world of pain' with new Oprah tell-all
Meghan Markle a 'nightmare' at Wimbledon with 'massive faux-pas'

Meghan Markle a 'nightmare' at Wimbledon with 'massive faux-pas'
How Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife

How Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife
Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On
Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics
Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality

Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality
Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'

Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to visit Oprah Winfrey after her father's death

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her

Britney Spears shares thoughts on documentaries about her
Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Latest

view all