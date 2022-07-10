 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Meghan Markle a 'nightmare' at Wimbledon with 'massive faux-pas'

Meghan Markle made two massive blunders, defying the royal rule at Wimbledon in 2019.

Meghan, who was cheering best friend Serena Williams, ditched the formal attire rule for the day to don a pair of jeans.

A veteran member, who has been at the club for 30 years, remarked: “She’s not allowed to wear jeans.”

The Duchess of Sussex was also criticised for her “self-regarding paranoia” after her body guards stopped the spectators from taking her photographs.

A source close to the All England Club said: ”She wanted to come incognito but there were problems.

“They couldn’t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena.

“Andy Murray was on Court 1 afterwards and it was a massive faux pas not to watch a Brit when she is signed up to the Royal Family.”

“It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare," said one official.

