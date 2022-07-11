 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

File Footage 

Shakira and her ex-partner Gerard Pique are reportedly trying to make things work amid their ongoing kids’ custody battle.

As per a recent report by Spanish media outlet Marca, the Barcelona star broken up with the waitress he was reportedly dating after split with the Waka Waka hit-maker.

Pique’s recent move comes as he’s allegedly trying to maintain good terms with his ex-girlfriend so they could sort thing over regarding their boys, Sasha and Milan’s custody.

A press photographer Jordi Martin to told Telecinco that the former couple has started to reconcile over custody issues.

Martin added that Shakira and Pique are looking to come to a consensus and a shared understanding on their as well as their kids’ future.

The duo parted ways earlier this month and have been since fighting over their kids’ custody as Shakira wants to take them to Miami while Pique insists they stay in Barcelona.

Previously, an insider spilled to media outlet Informalia that Pique will not even allow Shakira to go on a vacation with their children outside of Barcelona.

"Shakira is not going to stop until she manages to move to Miami and take the children with her,” the source said. “That is her main goal.”

“But she can't without Piqué's consent, and he won't give it. Not even for a few days of vacation," the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’
Dakota Johnson refused to go to college to pursue acting: 'I was obsessed’

Dakota Johnson refused to go to college to pursue acting: 'I was obsessed’
Kate Mara reveals she is expecting another child

Kate Mara reveals she is expecting another child

Nick Kyrgios criticised for swearing 'in front of Prince George'

Nick Kyrgios criticised for swearing 'in front of Prince George'
'Thor' hammers competition at North American box office

'Thor' hammers competition at North American box office
James Caan’s Godfather costar Gianni Russo thinks of him as ‘rude’

James Caan’s Godfather costar Gianni Russo thinks of him as ‘rude’
Zac Brown Band adds Cody Johnson to Wild Palomino new version

Zac Brown Band adds Cody Johnson to Wild Palomino new version
Kate Middleton seemingly beating Meghan Markle with her super chic style

Kate Middleton seemingly beating Meghan Markle with her super chic style
Queen not afraid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen not afraid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince George's facial expressions at Wimbledon final: Kate and William's son seen picking his nose

Prince George's facial expressions at Wimbledon final: Kate and William's son seen picking his nose
Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos: Photos

Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos: Photos

Latest

view all