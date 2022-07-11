 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard
Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard

Chris Pratt honoured his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard with a heartfelt tribute for sticking by his side for 8 years.

Taking to Instagram, the Passengers actor penned a sweet note for Howard after working together on the sci-fi action movies for almost a decade.

“It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through it all,” the 43-year-old wrote beside a series of selfies with Howard.

“You’ve been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the father of three continued.

“8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you. @brycedhoward,” Pratt added.

One of the photos featured the two standing close together sharing a smile at the Hollywood premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The second image showed Pratt and Howard posing for the camera again with their gorgeous smiles on.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover
Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle
Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’
Dakota Johnson refused to go to college to pursue acting: 'I was obsessed’

Dakota Johnson refused to go to college to pursue acting: 'I was obsessed’
Kate Mara reveals she is expecting another child

Kate Mara reveals she is expecting another child

Nick Kyrgios criticised for swearing 'in front of Prince George'

Nick Kyrgios criticised for swearing 'in front of Prince George'
'Thor' hammers competition at North American box office

'Thor' hammers competition at North American box office
James Caan’s Godfather costar Gianni Russo thinks of him as ‘rude’

James Caan’s Godfather costar Gianni Russo thinks of him as ‘rude’
Zac Brown Band adds Cody Johnson to Wild Palomino new version

Zac Brown Band adds Cody Johnson to Wild Palomino new version
Kate Middleton seemingly beating Meghan Markle with her super chic style

Kate Middleton seemingly beating Meghan Markle with her super chic style

Latest

view all