Monday Jul 11 2022
Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Zendaya enthralled fans as she revealed her plans of directing an episode in the upcoming third season of Euphoria.

While doing a Q&A session for Vogue Italia, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was asked when she was going to direct an episode of the American teen drama.

The 25-year-old replied that she was supposed to turn director for an episode in the season 2 of the HBO series, but couldn’t due to not having enough time.

“It’s funny,” Zendaya replied. “I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it.”

“I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around,” she added. “I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way.”

“So, next season probably,” Zendaya shared.

The show was renewed for the third season by HBO in February 2022. The official date for the release of the series has not been announced yet.

