 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic
Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian sets the temperature soaring with her gorgeous glam pics she often posts on social media.

The Poosh founder, 43, recently flaunted her edgy rockstar look as she sported a black and white leather jacket while posing for a mirror selfie on Sunday.

The lavish jacket was covered in patches that had all kinds of designs on them. The Kardashian alum paired the jacket with a red and black dress and long black leather boots.

Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic

Protecting her eyes from the bright California sun, Kourtney finished off her glam look with chunky black sunglasses and tied her hair back in a loose ponytail.

Earlier, the mother of three threw an extravagant birthday party for her daughter Penelope Disick with a fun pool and slide at home.

Kourtney shared glimpses from Penelope’s 10th birthday bash, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” Kourtney captioned the picture of “sustainable and biodegradable” balloons.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet

Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet
Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move

Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move
Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics

Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics
Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon
Fans defend Amber Heard after Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop new album

Fans defend Amber Heard after Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop new album
Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’
Sofia Vergara turns heads with her gorgeous appearance on 50th birthday

Sofia Vergara turns heads with her gorgeous appearance on 50th birthday

New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone at concert

New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone at concert
Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover
Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard

Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard
Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle

Latest

view all