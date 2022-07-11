Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian sets the temperature soaring with her gorgeous glam pics she often posts on social media.

The Poosh founder, 43, recently flaunted her edgy rockstar look as she sported a black and white leather jacket while posing for a mirror selfie on Sunday.

The lavish jacket was covered in patches that had all kinds of designs on them. The Kardashian alum paired the jacket with a red and black dress and long black leather boots.

Protecting her eyes from the bright California sun, Kourtney finished off her glam look with chunky black sunglasses and tied her hair back in a loose ponytail.

Earlier, the mother of three threw an extravagant birthday party for her daughter Penelope Disick with a fun pool and slide at home.

Kourtney shared glimpses from Penelope’s 10th birthday bash, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” Kourtney captioned the picture of “sustainable and biodegradable” balloons.