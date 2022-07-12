 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal expert says Prince Harry 'can't let go of the past' amid legal drama

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Royal expert says Prince Harry cant let go of the past amid legal drama
Royal expert says Prince Harry 'can't let go of the past' amid legal drama

A royal expert recently claimed that Prince Harry has failed to move on from the past legal battles as he's reportedly planning for a second lawsuit for not being allowed to have bodyguards in the UK.

In her piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser expressed that Harry spent just around two weeks in the UK in the past two and a half years.

“Why is Harry fighting tooth and nail over a decision that does not affect 98.6% of his life?" she asked.

"For all that Harry and Meghan are forging a new life in California, he still seems unable to let go of the hurts and trials of the past,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Elser also weighed in on the reports of Harry’s memoir being pushed back to 2023.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become," he previously said of the release expected to cover "the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned."

"The chance that that, in reality, will translate into several hundred pages of positivity, upbeat musings and funny anecdotes about corgis are about as high as the Queen taking up pole dancing," Elser joked.

More From Entertainment:

Prince George tells Prince William he’s ‘too hot’ in viral moment

Prince George tells Prince William he’s ‘too hot’ in viral moment
Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’

Meghan Markle will ‘dump’ Harry when he ‘no longer serves purpose’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry concerned for Lilibet: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry concerned for Lilibet: Here’s why
BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ title and more at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards

BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ title and more at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards
James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94

James Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting back together? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting back together? Deets inside
Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle
Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic

Kourtney Kardashian oozes oomph in black and white leather jacket, see pic
Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet

Elon Musk mocks Twitter with latest tweet
Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move

Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move
Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics

Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics
Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

Latest

view all