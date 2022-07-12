 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Entertainer Nasir Khan Jan holds his baby boy while an elderly person recites the Azan. — Screengrab via Instagram/nasirkhanjanofficial_
Pakistani social media personality Nasir Khan Jan on Monday took to his Instagram account and announced that he has become a father to a baby boy.

Sharing the joyful moment with his fans, Jan posted a video on the photo-and-video-sharing website in which he could be seen holding the baby while an elderly person could be seen reciting the Azan for the newborn baby.

In the caption, Jan wrote that all of his fans have become uncles and aunts to the baby boy as he expressed his joy.

"I'm so happy guys ap sub chachu or phuphiyan ban gai. First azan for my baby boy. I'm so happy guys," he wrote.

Within less than a day of going live, the video garnered more than 21,000 views and more than 200 comments.

In August last year, Jan announced that he had finally tied the knot

The entertainer, who announced his engagement in April 2020, Took to his Twitter and shared a photo in which he could be seen rocking a red shalwar kameez, sitting beside his bride. 

"Finally #NasirMarried," he captioned the photo.

Although the face of Khan's wife was not shown, the couple was seemingly all smiles as they sat together in their room.

