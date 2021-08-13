Nasir Khan Jan says he is 'finally' married, shares photo with bride

Pakistani social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan is officially married.

The entertainer, who announced his engagement in April 2020, has taken to his Twitter and shared a new photo in red shalwar kameez, sitting beside his wife in same-colored bridal wear.

"Finally #NasirMarried," he captioned the photo.

Although the face of Khan's wife was not shown, the couple was seemingly all smiles as they sat together in their room.

Khan had been hinting fans about his wedding for almost a month. Earlier this week, the star also shared a selfie, dubbing it his last photo before marriage.

