Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Prince Harry issued dire warning over ‘waging war’ with ‘bold submission’

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Prince Harry has been issued a grave warning about continuing with his desire to “wage war” with a “bold submission” against the Royal Family. 

Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser made this claim during in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She began by questioning Prince Harry’s war tactics and pointed out why Harry’s “waging war” on the Royal Family when it wouldn’t “seem to have any direct impact on his day-to-day life.”

In her piece she wrote, “Now, the options open to an enterprising HRH intent on making it in the 21st century are pretty much legion.”

“And yet despite this, one of the interesting things which has come into focus this week is one thing that Harry just will not – or perhaps cannot – do.”

She further went on to state, “But the biggest question in all of this is, why?”

“Why is Harry going to such an expense (this case could end up costing well into the six figures by the time it's done and dusted) and what must surely be a lot of stress, to wage war over a decision that would not seem to have any direct impact on his day-to-day life?”

