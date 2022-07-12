 
sports
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
SDSports desk

Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Image showing the Pakistan womens cricket squad, including skipper Bismah Maroof and her daughter Fatima, while waiting at the airport. — PCB
Image showing the Pakistan women's cricket squad, including skipper Bismah Maroof and her daughter Fatima, while waiting at the airport. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women's cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof was accompanied by her toddler Fatima as they left for Ireland on Tuesday.

Fatima, who was introduced to the world during the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year, got special permission alongside an attendant to give company to her cricketer mother during the two important international assignments.

Pakistan women's team will first participate in the tri-nation T20 series involving Australia and hosts Ireland from July 16.

Related items

Later on, the Green Shirts will play in the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to start on July 29 in Birmingham, England.

For the first time in Commonwealth Games' history, cricket has been included among other events.

More From Sports:

Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers

Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers
WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow
Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash

Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash
Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics

Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics
'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'
‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi
Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win
WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title
Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'

Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'

Latest

view all