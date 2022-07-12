Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast

Image showing the Pakistan women's cricket squad, including skipper Bismah Maroof and her daughter Fatima, while waiting at the airport. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women's cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof was accompanied by her toddler Fatima as they left for Ireland on Tuesday.

Fatima, who was introduced to the world during the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year, got special permission alongside an attendant to give company to her cricketer mother during the two important international assignments.

Pakistan women's team will first participate in the tri-nation T20 series involving Australia and hosts Ireland from July 16.

Later on, the Green Shirts will play in the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to start on July 29 in Birmingham, England.



For the first time in Commonwealth Games' history, cricket has been included among other events.