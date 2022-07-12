Kourtney Kardashian wishes daughter Penelope with a heartwarming message on birthday

TV personality Kourtney Kardashian showered love on her daughter Penelope with a heartwarming message on her birthday.

In honor of Penelope, who turned 10 on Friday, the Poosh founder, 43, shared a sweet birthday tribute to celebrate her daughter's recent milestone.

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," Kardashian wrote Monday alongside a carousel of photos featuring herself and Penelope, as well as some of their friends and family.

"She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world," she continued. "Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope"



The Kardashians star also noted in the post that her daughter's birthday festivities were "filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow-up hearts, outdoor movies, and lots of rainbow sprinkles."

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney is also a mom to sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12 — whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.



Earlier, Scott took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of the daughter with a heartfelt tribute.



He wrote, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you!” followed by a heart emoticon.