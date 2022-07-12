 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Jessica Simpson pens inspiring birthday note for herself: 'honoured to be my own best friend’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Jessica Simpson pens inspiring birthday note for herself: honoured to be my own best friend’
Jessica Simpson pens inspiring birthday note for herself: 'honoured to be my own best friend’

Lyricist Jessica Simpson, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 10 2022 has shared a set of pictures along with a message for herself.

Sharing a stunning photo in a knee-length black cutout dress and strappy stilettos while basking in the glow of the moon, Simpson wrote, “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart.”

"I am very proud of my faith, resilience, and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE," she continued.

"I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. time to Rock 'n' Roll," the Open Book author concluded.

Simpson also gave fans an inside look at her big birthday bash, posting a slew of photos with friends and family – including husband Eric Johnson, and parents Tina and Joe Simpson – on her Instagram Story.

Jessica Simpson pens inspiring birthday note for herself: honoured to be my own best friend’

The Take My Breath Away singer also revealed she received a box of donuts spelling out "HBD Mom" from Blinkies Donuts, as well as a special gift from her son, Ace.

Simpson also shares two other children –– daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3 –– with Johnson, whom she wed in 2014.

More From Entertainment:

R Kelly is my fiancé, claims Joycelyn Savage

R Kelly is my fiancé, claims Joycelyn Savage
Eminem announces Curtain Call 2 release on THIS date

Eminem announces Curtain Call 2 release on THIS date
Kourtney Kardashian wishes daughter Penelope with a heartwarming message on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian wishes daughter Penelope with a heartwarming message on birthday
Prince Harry issued dire warning over ‘waging war’ with ‘bold submission’

Prince Harry issued dire warning over ‘waging war’ with ‘bold submission’
Prince Harry ridiculed for ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for UK: ‘Doesn’t impact him!’

Prince Harry ridiculed for ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for UK: ‘Doesn’t impact him!’
Meghan Markle bullying probe report ‘held back for Palace’s sake?’

Meghan Markle bullying probe report ‘held back for Palace’s sake?’
Amber Heard ‘waived her rights’ before Johnny Depp trial ‘even began’?

Amber Heard ‘waived her rights’ before Johnny Depp trial ‘even began’?
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir to include THESE bombshell claims

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir to include THESE bombshell claims
Johnny Depp’s lawyer brands Amber Heard ‘desperate’ over retrial calls

Johnny Depp’s lawyer brands Amber Heard ‘desperate’ over retrial calls
‘Dominoes falling’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prep royal fall: report

‘Dominoes falling’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prep royal fall: report
Prince Harry ‘wanted to head’ Royal Family?

Prince Harry ‘wanted to head’ Royal Family?
Prince Harry ‘threatening’ future career by delaying tell-all memoir release

Prince Harry ‘threatening’ future career by delaying tell-all memoir release

Latest

view all