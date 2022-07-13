 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen ditches walking aide in latest appearance, smashing health concerns

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth chose to skip using a walking stick or aide for her latest royal engagement on Tuesday, July 12, putting to rest increasing worries about her health, reported Express UK.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has missed several major royal engagements owing to her health and mobility struggles, showed up for the ceremony at Windsor Castle with son Prince Charles.

She awarded the George Cross medals to health leaders from the UK, including the chief executives from NHS England, Scotland, and Wales, as well as Peter May, the permanent secretary at the Department of Health and chief executive of Health and Social Care Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth chose a gorgeous floral dress for the occasion and appeared to ditch a walking stick in a surprising move that left royal fans heaving a sigh of relief. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set for huge appearance at UN: Details

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set for huge appearance at UN: Details

Prince Harry ‘feeds, washes, dresses’ kids as Meghan Markle takes business calls

Prince Harry ‘feeds, washes, dresses’ kids as Meghan Markle takes business calls
Meghan Markle hosting Spotify podcast meetings in five-star hotel rooms: Insider

Meghan Markle hosting Spotify podcast meetings in five-star hotel rooms: Insider
Meghan Markle’s ‘secluded table’ demands earn her sarcastic ‘Princess’ title

Meghan Markle’s ‘secluded table’ demands earn her sarcastic ‘Princess’ title
Pippa Middleton’s newborn has cute link to Kate Middleton’s eldest Prince George

Pippa Middleton’s newborn has cute link to Kate Middleton’s eldest Prince George
Britons want Prince Andrew to be ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle: Poll

Britons want Prince Andrew to be ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle: Poll
Zendaya scores historic Emmy nominations for ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya scores historic Emmy nominations for ‘Euphoria’
Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey’s ‘close’ relationship laid bare by insider

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey’s ‘close’ relationship laid bare by insider
Judi Dench reveals she gets irritated watching her own movies

Judi Dench reveals she gets irritated watching her own movies
Marvel's Disney+ Series ‘Loki,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Hawkeye’ bag multiple Emmy nominations

Marvel's Disney+ Series ‘Loki,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Hawkeye’ bag multiple Emmy nominations
Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’

Tom Cruise fans lash out at Mickey Rourke for calling Top Gun star ‘irrelevant’
Camila Cabello on how she maintains her emotions amid public breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello on how she maintains her emotions amid public breakup with Shawn Mendes

Latest

view all