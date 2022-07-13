 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Web Desk

Pippa Middleton’s newborn has cute link to Kate Middleton’s eldest Prince George

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, and her younger sister Pippa Middleton’s youngest newborn baby have an adorable link to each other.

According to People magazine, Pippa gave birth to her daughter about two weeks ago, which would mean that the new addition to the family will share the same star sign, Cancer, as Prince George, who celebrates his birthday on July 22.

As pointed out by Hello, George, currently the third in line to the British throne after grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, is on the cusp of Cancer, however, retains traits specific to the zodiac.

These include being “tenacious, highly imaginative, loyal, emotional, sympathetic and persuasive”, the outlet reported.

Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, tied the knot in 2017 and share two older children as well, son Arthur, and daughter Grace.


