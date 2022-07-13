 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle hosting Spotify podcast meetings in five-star hotel rooms: Insider

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Meghan Markle is said to be holding business meetings for her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, in five-star hotel conference rooms despite living in a nine-bedroom mansion with Prince Harry, effectively earning her the ‘Princess of Montecito’ title by locals.

As per an insider quoted by Closer magazine, Meghan is known to host several business meetings in five-star hotels in California, despite sharing a nine-bedroom mansion with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The source revealed: “Their home is large enough to host most of her business meetings, but sometimes Meghan will secretly book a conference room at the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel, known to locals as The Pink Palace.”

“She’s throwing herself into work on her podcast at the moment, which she can work on from home,” the insider further shared.

The same source also revealed that Meghan’s lavish lifestyle has earned her the title of ‘Princess of Montecito’, and that she is known to ask for ‘exclusive secluded’ tables when going out for dinners and lunches at upscale restaurants. 

