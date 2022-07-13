 
sports
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Sports Desk

India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Indian cricket team can be seen celebrating in this undated photo. — ICC
Indian cricket team can be seen celebrating in this undated photo. — ICC 

The Indian cricket team trumped Pakistan in the latest ICC ODI team rankings after they defeated England in the first fixture of the three-match series at the Oval this Tuesday.

The Men In Blue have reached the third spot, overtaking Pakistan, who now stand fourth on the list.

The comprehensive 10-wicket win over England propelled India to 108 rating points, leaving behind Pakistan at 106.

Related items

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England are second with 122.

Pakistan piped India to the fourth spot last month after a clean sweep over West Indies and jumped to third on the rankings after Australia lost to Sri Lanka.

There’s a chance of India stretching the lead further as Pakistan will play their ODI series next month against the Netherlands.

Before that, India still have two remaining matches against England and a three-match series against West Indies later this month.

More From Sports:

Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj

Shoaib Akhtar heads back to Pakistan after performing Hajj
Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast

Baby Fatima accompanies mother Bismah as Pakistan women team departs for Belfast
Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers

Group of Indian locals create fake IPL to trick Russian gamblers
WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow

Ramiz Raja to embark on 'important' trip to England tomorrow
Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash

Ronaldo 'not for sale' insists Man Utd's Ten Hag before Liverpool clash
Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics

Sri Lanka level series after Chandimal, Jayasuriya heroics
'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'

'Pakistan have every chance of winning T20 World Cup 2022'
‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi

‘My heart’: Shaheen Shah Afridi talks about his fiancé Ansha Afridi
Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Pak vs SL: Pakistan kick off Sri Lanka tour

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win

Dinner's on me, but not tonight, Djokovic tells Kyrgios after Wimbledon win
WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

WATCH: Pakistan Test cricket team and officials celebrate Eid ul Adha

Latest

view all