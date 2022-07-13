India jump past Pakistan in latest ICC ODI ranking

Indian cricket team can be seen celebrating in this undated photo. — ICC

The Indian cricket team trumped Pakistan in the latest ICC ODI team rankings after they defeated England in the first fixture of the three-match series at the Oval this Tuesday.

The Men In Blue have reached the third spot, overtaking Pakistan, who now stand fourth on the list.

The comprehensive 10-wicket win over England propelled India to 108 rating points, leaving behind Pakistan at 106.

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points, while England are second with 122.



Pakistan piped India to the fourth spot last month after a clean sweep over West Indies and jumped to third on the rankings after Australia lost to Sri Lanka.

There’s a chance of India stretching the lead further as Pakistan will play their ODI series next month against the Netherlands.

Before that, India still have two remaining matches against England and a three-match series against West Indies later this month.